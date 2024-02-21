Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans [Image 8 of 8]

    General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, left, commander of Marine Corps Forces South, and Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Colombian Gen. Helder Giraldo, right, General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, exchange gifts at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2024. This was Giraldo’s first official visit to New Orleans. The Fuerzas Militares de Colombia (Military Forces of Colombia) is one of the largest and most experienced militaries in the Western Hemisphere, having spent decades conducting operations against insurgents, terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    This work, General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    interoperability
    bilateral relations
    MARFORSOUTH
    distinguished visitor
    military diplomacy

