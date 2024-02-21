U.S. and Colombian service members pose for a group photo during General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, Gen. Helder Giraldo’s visit to Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. and Colombia have a long-standing relationship working alongside each other during training exercises, humanitarian and disaster response missions, professional exchanges, and security operations to counter regional and transnational threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:44 Photo ID: 8256266 VIRIN: 240226-M-PV411-1022 Resolution: 8057x5374 Size: 2.84 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.