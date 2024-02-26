General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, right, commander of Marine Corps Forces South, and Marine Corps Forces Reserve presents the Marine Corps Reserve band to Colombian Gen. Helder Giraldo, right, General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2024.The Marine Corps Reserve band greeted Gen. Giraldo with the Colombian National Anthem, as well as four “ruffles and flourishes” due to his seniority. The United States and Colombia share a commitment to promoting security, prosperity, and democratic governance in Colombia and across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

