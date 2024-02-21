General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, left, commander of Marine Corps Forces South, and Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Colombian Gen. Helder Giraldo, right, General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, salute as the Colombian National Anthem is played at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2024. This was Giraldo’s first official visit to New Orleans. The United States and Colombia share a commitment to promoting security, prosperity, and democratic governance in Colombia and across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

