General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Cox, regional affairs officer, Marine Corps Forces South, and Marine Corps Forces Reserve briefs Colombian service members on the structure and capabilities of MARFORSOUTH at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2024. The Fuerzas Militares de Colombia (Military Forces of Colombian) is one of the largest and most experienced militaries in the Western Hemisphere, having spent decades conducting operations against insurgents, terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

