General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces visits New Orleans

Colombian Gen. Helder Giraldo, General Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, prepares for talks with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, right, commander of Marine Corps Forces South, and Marine Corps Forces Reserve at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2024. This was Giraldo’s first official visit to New Orleans. The Fuerzas Militares de Colombia (Military Forces of Colombia) is one of the largest and most experienced militaries in the Western Hemisphere, having spent decades conducting operations against insurgents, terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

