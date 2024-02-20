U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Security Forces Squadron team chief, fastens equipment to a fellow Airman during joint training with German and U.S Armies Feb. 13, 2024. Joint service-members performed a static-line jump above Ramstein Air Base to demonstrate airlift and airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 04:23 Photo ID: 8251150 VIRIN: 240213-F-VH914-2209 Resolution: 5328x3489 Size: 12.67 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.