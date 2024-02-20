U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Security Forces Squadron team chief, fastens equipment to a fellow Airman during joint training with German and U.S Armies Feb. 13, 2024. Joint service-members performed a static-line jump above Ramstein Air Base to demonstrate airlift and airdrop capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8251150
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-VH914-2209
|Resolution:
|5328x3489
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
