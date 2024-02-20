Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Global Gateway on display [Image 4 of 9]

    The Global Gateway on display

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on the flightline before a training flight at Ramstein Air Base Germany Feb. 13, 2024. The goal of the exercise was to practice mission readiness tactics with the U.S. Army and the German Army, to ensure air superiority in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airlift
    C-130
    Airborne
    Contingency Response
    Global Gateway

