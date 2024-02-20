The sun rises over an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. 86th Maintenance Group Airmen prepped six C-130Js for flight to project power with the German and U.S. Armies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 04:23 Photo ID: 8251144 VIRIN: 240213-F-VH914-2165 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.5 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.