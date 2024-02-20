The Global Gateway on display

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to perform a static-line jump at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing trained with over 200 paratroopers from the U.S. and German Armies to demonstrate the Global Gateway’s airlift capabilities and the contingency response capabilities of the paratroopers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

