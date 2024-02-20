U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Coronel-Yamamoto, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, reviews a pre-flight checklist at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Airmen from the 86th Operations Group, 86th Maintenance Group, and members of the U.S. German Armies partnered together to showcase the Global Gateway’s airlift capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 04:23 Photo ID: 8251148 VIRIN: 240213-F-VH914-2247 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.82 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.