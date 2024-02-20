U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ulysses Ortiz, 435 Contingency Response Group jumpmaster, prepares jumpers before a flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. The 435th CRG participated in the joint training opportunity to demonstrate their contingency response capabilities with joint partners and allies across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8251149
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-VH914-2197
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
