U.S. Air Force Maj. Emily Thompson, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts refueling operations on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th FGS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Agile Combat Employment exercises strengthen multi-capable Airmen operations to significantly reduce maintenance turnaround in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8251052
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-TK870-1177
|Resolution:
|4665x6998
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
