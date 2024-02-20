Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Emily Thompson, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts refueling operations on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th FGS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Agile Combat Employment exercises strengthen multi-capable Airmen operations to significantly reduce maintenance turnaround in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP