    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Emily Thompson, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts refueling operations on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th FGS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Agile Combat Employment exercises strengthen multi-capable Airmen operations to significantly reduce maintenance turnaround in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:05
    Photo ID: 8251052
    VIRIN: 240206-F-TK870-1177
    Resolution: 4665x6998
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

