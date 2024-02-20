Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron supervise U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 4th Fighter Generation Squadron as they conduct refueling operations on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th FS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing executed a cold integrated combat turn and rapid refuelings on F-35A Lightning IIs with service members switching maintenance roles as part of Agile Combat Employment training that fosters multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

