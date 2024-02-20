U.S. Air Force Capt. Clark Niles, left, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Kinder, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conduct refueling preparations on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th FS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing conducted a cold integrated combat turn and rapid refuelings with service members switching maintenance roles as part of Agile Combat Employment training to empower multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8251051
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-TK870-1069
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
