Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Clark Niles, left, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Kinder, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conduct refueling preparations on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th FS, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing conducted a cold integrated combat turn and rapid refuelings with service members switching maintenance roles as part of Agile Combat Employment training to empower multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

