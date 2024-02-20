Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 388th Munitions Squadron and 4th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct a cold integrated combat turn on an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. A cold integrated combat turn consists of rapid maintenance and refueling while the aircraft is powered down. Agile Combat Employment exercises like these strengthen multi-capable Airmen operations to significantly reduce maintenance turnaround in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

