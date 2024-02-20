Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Langston, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, conducts refueling preparations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing conducted an Agile Combat Employment rapid refueling and cold integrated combat turn exercise with the supervision of refueling and munitions loading experts. Exercises like these strengthen multi-capable Airmen operations to significantly reduce maintenance turnaround in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:05
    Photo ID: 8251049
    VIRIN: 240206-F-TK870-1032
    Resolution: 6245x4163
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise
    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise
    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise
    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise
    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise
    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT