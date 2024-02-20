U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Langston, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, conducts refueling preparations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing conducted an Agile Combat Employment rapid refueling and cold integrated combat turn exercise with the supervision of refueling and munitions loading experts. Exercises like these strengthen multi-capable Airmen operations to significantly reduce maintenance turnaround in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:05 Photo ID: 8251049 VIRIN: 240206-F-TK870-1032 Resolution: 6245x4163 Size: 1.48 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.