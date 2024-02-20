Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Singleton, right, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Butch, 388th Munitions Squadron munitions controller, conduct munitions loading operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing executed a cold integrated combat turn and rapid refuelings on F-35A Lightning IIs with service members switching maintenance roles as part of Agile Combat Employment training that fosters multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:05
    Photo ID: 8251047
    VIRIN: 240206-F-TK870-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

