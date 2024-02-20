Airmen conduct ACE rapid turn exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Singleton, right, 4th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Butch, 388th Munitions Squadron munitions controller, conduct munitions loading operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. Airmen with the 388th Fighter Wing executed a cold integrated combat turn and rapid refuelings on F-35A Lightning IIs with service members switching maintenance roles as part of Agile Combat Employment training that fosters multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

