Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Public Affairs captures 39th Army Band performance at El Salvador air show [Image 7 of 7]

    114th Public Affairs captures 39th Army Band performance at El Salvador air show

    EL SALVADOR

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Sgt. Kelly Boyer, public affairs specialist with the 114th Public Affairs Detachment, captures imagery of the 39th Army Band’s performance at the Ilopango air show Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. Eight of the unit’s rock band musicians gave two hour-long performances during the event. In addition, a six-person aircrew from the 157th Air Refueling Wing also performed at the show for thousands of attendees. The performances supported New Hampshire’s State Partnership Program pairing with El Salvador, a relationship in its 24th year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8245846
    VIRIN: 240217-Z-HA185-1431
    Resolution: 6888x4596
    Size: 25.87 MB
    Location: SV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Public Affairs captures 39th Army Band performance at El Salvador air show [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    NH Guardsmen deliver PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program
    NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program
    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    114th Public Affairs captures 39th Army Band performance at El Salvador air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    Boyer
    SPP
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT