114th Public Affairs captures 39th Army Band performance at El Salvador air show

Sgt. Kelly Boyer, public affairs specialist with the 114th Public Affairs Detachment, captures imagery of the 39th Army Band’s performance at the Ilopango air show Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. Eight of the unit’s rock band musicians gave two hour-long performances during the event. In addition, a six-person aircrew from the 157th Air Refueling Wing also performed at the show for thousands of attendees. The performances supported New Hampshire’s State Partnership Program pairing with El Salvador, a relationship in its 24th year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

