39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show

Staff Sgt. Chazz Rogers of the New Hampshire National Guard’s 39th Army Band plays bass guitar during a 39th Army Band performance at the Ilopango air show Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. Eight of the unit’s rock band musicians gave two hour-long performances during the event. In addition, a six-person aircrew from the 157th Air Refueling Wing also performed at the show for thousands of attendees. The performances supported New Hampshire’s State Partnership Program pairing with El Salvador, a relationship in its 24th year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

