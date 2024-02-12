39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show

Sgt. Joshua Burpee of the 39th Army Band, New Hampshire National Guard, plays rhythm guitar during a performance at the Ilopango air show Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. A six-person aircrew from the 157th Air Refueling Wing also performed at the show for thousands of attendees. The performances supported New Hampshire’s State Partnership Program pairing with El Salvador, a relationship in its 24th year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

