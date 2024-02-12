Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program [Image 3 of 7]

    NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program

    EL SALVADOR

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    At right, Sgt. 1st Class Raul Zubicaray of the 941st Military Police Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Salvadoran troops help unpack hundreds of pounds of a PPE donation from the state of New Hampshire on Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. The protective equipment will be used by Salvadoran military medical personnel and was transported by a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46 during a State Partnership Program visit. The six-person air crew also performed flyovers at the Ilopango air show for thousands of spectators in attendance. Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston, NHNG Deputy State PAO.

    This work, NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

