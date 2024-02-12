At right, Sgt. 1st Class Raul Zubicaray of the 941st Military Police Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Salvadoran troops help unpack hundreds of pounds of a PPE donation from the state of New Hampshire on Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. The protective equipment will be used by Salvadoran military medical personnel and was transported by a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46 during a State Partnership Program visit. The six-person air crew also performed flyovers at the Ilopango air show for thousands of spectators in attendance. Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston, NHNG Deputy State PAO.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8245842
|VIRIN:
|240217-Z-HA185-1323
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|SV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
