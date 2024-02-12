At right, Sgt. 1st Class Raul Zubicaray of the 941st Military Police Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Salvadoran troops help unpack hundreds of pounds of a PPE donation from the state of New Hampshire on Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. The protective equipment will be used by Salvadoran military medical personnel and was transported by a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46 during a State Partnership Program visit. The six-person air crew also performed flyovers at the Ilopango air show for thousands of spectators in attendance. Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston, NHNG Deputy State PAO.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8245842 VIRIN: 240217-Z-HA185-1323 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 11.89 MB Location: SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.