NH Guardsmen deliver PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program

New Hampshire Army and Air National Guardsmen pose with Salvadoran troops--led by Cmdr. José Roberto Figuerda, logistics chief (center)—after unpacking hundreds of pounds of a PPE donation from the State New Hampshire on Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. The protective equipment will be used by Salvadoran military medical personnel and was transported by a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46 during a State Partnership Program visit. The six-person air crew also performed flyovers at the Ilopango air show for thousands of spectators in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
