Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH Guardsmen deliver PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program [Image 2 of 7]

    NH Guardsmen deliver PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program

    EL SALVADOR

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    New Hampshire Army and Air National Guardsmen pose with Salvadoran troops--led by Cmdr. José Roberto Figuerda, logistics chief (center)—after unpacking hundreds of pounds of a PPE donation from the State New Hampshire on Feb. 17, 2024, in El Salvador. The protective equipment will be used by Salvadoran military medical personnel and was transported by a 157th Air Refueling Wing KC-46 during a State Partnership Program visit. The six-person air crew also performed flyovers at the Ilopango air show for thousands of spectators in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8245841
    VIRIN: 240217-Z-HA185-1331
    Resolution: 5685x3790
    Size: 13.58 MB
    Location: SV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen deliver PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    NH Guardsmen deliver PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program
    NH National Guard delivers PPE donation to El Salvador through State Partnership Program
    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show
    114th Public Affairs captures 39th Army Band performance at El Salvador air show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Johnston
    SPP
    NationalGuard
    Ilopango
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT