Chief Warrant Officer 2 Franklin Montenegro, commander of the New Hampshire National Guard’s 39th Army Band, plays lead guitar during a performance at the Ilopango air show Feb. 17, 2024, in Sel Salvador. A six-person aircrew from the 157th Air Refueling Wing also performed at the show for thousands of attendees. The performances supported New Hampshire’s State Partnership Program pairing with El Salvador, a relationship in its 24th year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8245845
|VIRIN:
|240217-Z-HA185-1460
|Resolution:
|3267x4574
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|SV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Army Band rocks at El Salvador air show [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
