Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament

VICENZA, Italy – Bavaria United player gets caught by Pink Panthers’ opposing player Isabella Terao during the Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10, 2024. Pink Panthers won against Bavaria United 19-0. On the first day, dedicated to the female part of the tournament, despite the inclement weather, six teams, four from Vicenza and two from Germany participated in the event.

