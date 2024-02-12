Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson goes toward the end zone...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson goes toward the end zone during the game against West Wolves. After winning the game 21-6, they competed versus the Pink Panthers team winning 6-0, before the championship against a team from Grafenwoehr where they were defeated 19-0. The Force team and other five teams participated in the Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10, 2024. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – As part of events planned for the weekend before the 2024 Super Bowl, the Vicenza Military Community hosted a Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories.



The tournament, coordinated by the garrison’s directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, took place at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10-11. On the first day, dedicated to the female part of the tournament, despite the inclement weather, six teams, four from Vicenza and two from Germany participated in the event.



“This is the first time we have ever done the women’s category for the European Tournament,” said Christina Giaretta, sports programmer for MWR. “We had a good turnout even if the constant rain made the day a challenge for everyone.”



Giaretta highlighted that all teams had a friendly attitude and showed great sportsmanship.



“It was an honor to host this event in Vicenza and give the women an opportunity to compete with other communities,” she added.



The Force Team from Vicenza won against the Pink Panthers 6-0 before competing in the final match against a team from Grafenwoehr. Force team’s coach Justin Payton supported his team throughout the day in five matches.



“We are having a good time, even if it is raining,” Payton said.



Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson expressed that - due to the weather conditions - it was a challenge to play.



“It’s hard to catch, it’s hard to throw,” she said. When asked which was the most difficult team Robertson didn’t have any doubt and said “the team from Grafenwoehr. We never played them before. They look like the most difficult team.”



In the final game, Force team met that very team in the championship and were defeated 19-0.