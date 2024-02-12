Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament [Image 1 of 5]

    Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament

    ITALY

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson goes toward the end zone during the game against West Wolves. After winning the game 21-6, they competed versus the Pink Panthers team winning 6-0, before the championship against a team from Grafenwoehr where they were defeated 19-0.

    The Force team and another five teams participated in the Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 12:50
    This work, Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

