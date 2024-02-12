VICENZA, Italy - Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson goes toward the end zone during the game against West Wolves. After winning the game 21-6, they competed versus the Pink Panthers team winning 6-0, before the championship against a team from Grafenwoehr where they were defeated 19-0.



The Force team and another five teams participated in the Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 12:50 Photo ID: 8244443 VIRIN: 240210-A-LU220-6490 Resolution: 2100x1517 Size: 1.66 MB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.