VICENZA, Italy - Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson throws the football to her teammates while playing against the opposing team West Wolves. The Force team and another five teams participated in the Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10, 2024. On the first day, dedicated to the female part of the tournament, despite the inclement weather, six teams, four from Vicenza and two from Germany participated in the event.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8244445
|VIRIN:
|240210-A-LU220-6610
|Resolution:
|1200x1669
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT