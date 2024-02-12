Rain doesn’t stop female flag football tournament

VICENZA, Italy - Force team’s quarterback Eve Robertson throws the football to her teammates while playing against the opposing team West Wolves. The Force team and another five teams participated in the Flag Football Tournament Open & Female Categories at the football field on Caserma Del Din Feb. 10, 2024. On the first day, dedicated to the female part of the tournament, despite the inclement weather, six teams, four from Vicenza and two from Germany participated in the event.

