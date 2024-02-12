Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department extend an aerial apparatus atop a firetruck at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2024. The aerial ladder can extend 75 feet into the air allowing for water to stream down onto a fire as well as rescue victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US