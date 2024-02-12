Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 4 of 8]

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, alongside Lowndes County and Valdosta Fire Department firefighters participate in aerial certification training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2024. Once certified, firefighters are able to use the aerial ladder apparatus atop the firetruck during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8243112
    VIRIN: 240214-F-NU502-1240
    Resolution: 4699x3133
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Fire Department
    23rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Lowndes County Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT