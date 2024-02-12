A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department observes aerial certification training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 12-16, 2024. The demonstration was part of an aerial ladder apparatus certification process that firefighters are required to obtain to operate the 75-foot ladder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8243110
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-NU502-1548
|Resolution:
|4110x2740
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT