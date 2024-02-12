Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 1 of 8]

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ceith Rivera, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, participates in aerial certification training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2024. The training allowed Airmen to get hands-on experience extending the aerial ladder apparatus located on top of the firetruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Fire Department
    23rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Lowndes County Fire Department

