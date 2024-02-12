U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ceith Rivera, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, participates in aerial certification training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2024. The training allowed Airmen to get hands-on experience extending the aerial ladder apparatus located on top of the firetruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 10:22
|Photo ID:
|8243109
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-NU502-1595
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|17.53 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT