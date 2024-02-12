U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, alongside Lowndes County and Valdosta Fire Department firefighters, pose for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2024. The firefighters conducted aerial certification training with using the ladder apparatus atop the firetruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 10:22 Photo ID: 8243113 VIRIN: 240214-F-NU502-1087 Resolution: 5438x3625 Size: 14.93 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.