Moody, local Firefighters partner for aerial training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron, alongside Lowndes County and Valdosta Fire Department firefighters, participate in aerial certification training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2024. Both military and civilian firefighters are required to obtain aerial certification to operate the 75-foot ladder that rests atop the firetruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

