    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.23.1341

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240215-N-RQ159-1080 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) sailors pose for a photo during a tour on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    tour
    CVN 76
    Republic of Korea Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    ROKN

