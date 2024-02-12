Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240215-N-RQ159-1023 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Rear Adm. Young Su Kim, left, deputy commander, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Fleet, and Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pose for a picture on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a tour, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 05:47
    Photo ID: 8242991
    VIRIN: 240215-N-RQ159-1023
    Resolution: 2679x1782
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    CVN 76
    Republic of Korea Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    ROKN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT