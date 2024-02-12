240215-N-RQ159-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Rear Adm. Young Su Kim, center, deputy commander, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Fleet, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and members of the ROKN pose for a picture on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a tour, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 05:47
|Photo ID:
|8242992
|VIRIN:
|240215-N-RQ159-1025
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
