USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim

240215-N-RQ159-1047 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Cmdr. William Meyer, middle, from Chesapeake, Virginia, gives a tour to Rear Adm. Young Su Kim, left, deputy commander, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Fleet, in the primary flight control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

