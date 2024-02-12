USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Admiral Young Su Kim

240215-N-RQ159-1069 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Rear Adm. Young Su Kim, left, deputy commander, Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Fleet, discusses flight deck operations with Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Napoli, left, aircraft handler, during a tour in the flight deck control room of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

