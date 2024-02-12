Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Col. James Handura, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, looks up at the front of the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, alongside Col. Chad Caldwell, left, commander of the USACE Sacramento District, and Earl Chow, resident engineer for the CBOC construction, during a visit to the facility February 1, 2024. The district has been constructing the clinic since November 2019 and is set to complete construction this spring.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8242459
    VIRIN: 240201-A-XI267-1184
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    CBOC
    Community Based Outpatient Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT