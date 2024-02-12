SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024

Col. James Handura, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, looks up at the front of the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, alongside Col. Chad Caldwell, left, commander of the USACE Sacramento District, and Earl Chow, resident engineer for the CBOC construction, during a visit to the facility February 1, 2024. The district has been constructing the clinic since November 2019 and is set to complete construction this spring.

Date Taken: 02.01.2024