Col. James Handura, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, overlooks the site of the VA Stockton medical complex from the roof of the Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, alongside other USACE employees and service members during a visit to the USACE Sacramento District February 1, 2024. The clinic is set to be completed this spring, and VA Northern California Health Care System is preparing to open the facility to veterans soon after.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8242456 VIRIN: 240201-A-XI267-1127 Resolution: 4753x3712 Size: 1.17 MB Location: STOCKTON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.