Col. James Handura, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, overlooks the site of the VA Stockton medical complex from the roof of the Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, alongside other USACE employees and service members during a visit to the USACE Sacramento District February 1, 2024. The clinic is set to be completed this spring, and VA Northern California Health Care System is preparing to open the facility to veterans soon after.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8242456
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-XI267-1127
|Resolution:
|4753x3712
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
