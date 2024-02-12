Col. James Handura, third from left, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, visits the chiller room of the central utility plant at the site of the VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, with other USACE employees and service members February 1, 2024. The CUP will provide utility support to both the CBOC and a Community Living Center planned for the same property.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8242454 VIRIN: 240201-A-XI267-1016 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.41 MB Location: STOCKTON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.