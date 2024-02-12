SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024

Col. Chad Caldwell, second from right, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, speaks with Col. James Handura, commander of the USACE South Pacific Division, during Col. Handura’s visit to the VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Stockton, California, with other USACE employees and service members February 1, 2024. The interior of the clinic is almost complete, and the district plans to complete construction this spring.

Date Taken: 02.01.2024