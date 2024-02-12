Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Col. Chad Caldwell, second from left, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District; Col. James Handura, commander of the USACE South Pacific Division; and David Hibner, SES, programs director for USACE South Pacific Division, listen to Earl Chow, resident engineer at the VA Stockton Community Based Outpatient Clinic construction site, describe the status of the project alongside other USACE and VA employees during a tour of the site in Stockton, California, on February 1, 2024. The four-story clinic will include a wide variety of veteran services including primary care, mental health care, and prosthetics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8242458
    VIRIN: 240201-A-XI267-1173
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024
    SPD Leaders Visit Stockton VA February 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    CBOC
    Community Based Outpatient Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT