Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024

Lee Bryan, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center quality and safety director and the strategic offsite lead facilitator, explains the order of events and objectives of the Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite from Feb. 6th to 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. As part of the offsite, more than 80 military medical leaders from the Defense Health Agency, Defense Health Network Europe and three military branches gathered to develop a unified strategy that encompasses healthcare delivery, operational medical support, and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt. Krystal England)

