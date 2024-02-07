Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024

    GERMANY

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Maj. Jennifer Miller, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center quality and safety officer, takes notes during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite from Feb. 6th to 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. As part of the offsite, more than 80 military medical leaders from the Defense Health Agency, Defense Health Network Europe and three military branches gathered to develop a unified strategy that encompasses healthcare delivery, operational medical support, and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SrA Camerron Niewoehner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8236151
    VIRIN: 240206-D-MY398-5665
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024
    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024
    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024
    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024
    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024
    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Strategic Offsite
    Medical Leaders
    Defense Healthy Agency
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT