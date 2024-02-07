Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024

    GERMANY

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    More than 80 military medical leaders from the Defense Health Agency, Defense Health Network Europe and three military branches gathered at Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite from Feb. 6th to 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. One of the goals of the offsite is to create a synchronized strategy for all U.S. medical across Europe and Africa that incorporates healthcare delivery, joint health service support and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt. Krystal England)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8236154
    VIRIN: 240206-D-HJ874-9065
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 19.63 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

