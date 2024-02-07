More than 80 military medical leaders from the Defense Health Agency, Defense Health Network Europe and three military branches gathered at Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite from Feb. 6th to 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. One of the goals of the offsite is to create a synchronized strategy for all U.S. medical across Europe and Africa that incorporates healthcare delivery, joint health service support and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt. Krystal England)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8236154 VIRIN: 240206-D-HJ874-9065 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 19.63 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.