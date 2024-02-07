U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Veeder (left), U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Surgeon’s Office chief of medical support division, answers questions from U.S. Army Col. Elizabeth Gum (right), Medical Readiness Command, Europe command inspector general, during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite from Feb. 6th to 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. One of the goals of the offsite is to create a synchronized strategy for all U.S. medical across Europe and Africa that incorporates healthcare delivery, operational medical support, and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SrA Camerron Niewoehner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:47 Photo ID: 8236152 VIRIN: 240206-D-MY398-2605 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.57 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.