Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024

Mr. Ralf Hersina, Landstuhl mayor, was a guest speaker at Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite Feb. 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. The offsite was held From Feb. 6th to 8th to develop a unified strategy that encompasses healthcare delivery, operational medical support, and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt. Krystal England)

