Mr. Ralf Hersina, Landstuhl mayor, was a guest speaker at Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s first strategic medical offsite Feb. 8th at Landstuhl, Germany. The offsite was held From Feb. 6th to 8th to develop a unified strategy that encompasses healthcare delivery, operational medical support, and readiness. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8236153
|VIRIN:
|240208-D-HJ874-1247
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.47 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness Command Europe Strategic Offsite 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
