A Ladies Fasching participant dances in a polonaise line during the end of the Storming of the Rathaus event in Bitburg, Germany, Feb 8, 2024. The celebration involves a tradition of female citizens pretending to storm the city hall to seize control of the community for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 09:10 Photo ID: 8236099 VIRIN: 240208-F-BK945-1362 Resolution: 7585x5057 Size: 3.11 MB Location: BITBURG, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ladies Fasching [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.